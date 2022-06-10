NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A joint operation between the Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security led to the arrest of 12 men in Nashville.

The undercover operations resulted in 10 men being charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act and two others being charged with promoting prostitution.

The first operation consisted of men arriving at a Nashville hotel in response to internet advertisements by undercover officers who acted as underage females. The following 10 men were arrested at the hotel:

Christopher Falcon, 30, of Nashville (MNPD)

Douglas Yanes-Eli, 22, of Nashville (MNPD)

John C. Gooch Jr., 52, of Nashville (MNPD)

Quadreon France, 27, of Murfreesboro (MNPD)

Hastings Cargile, 44, of Nashville (MNPD)

Maynor Garcia, 41, of Nashville (MNPD)

Guman Rai, 32, of Nashville (MNPD

Tyrice Jackson, 45, of Phenix, Alabama (MNPD)

Ismir Mustafic, 19, of Bowling Green (MNPD)

Jerson Calderon, 38, of Nashville (MNPD)

A second operation then targeted people trafficking victims for “commercial sext acts.”

The following two men were each charged with promoting prostitution:

Keeden Montgomery, 25, of Memphis (MNPD)

Jarvis Lamar Jones, 34, of Little Rock (MNPD)

Jones is also facing charges for being a felon in possession of a handgun and drug possession with intent to sell. In total, 5.5 grams of cocaine, 4.4 grams of heroin, 14 OxyContin pills, nine grams of marijuana, 95 ecstasy pills and one firearm were recovered from his vehicle.

Also within these operations, five women who responded to advertisements from undercover officers were offered services from End Slavery Tennessee and Thistle Farms personnel before being released.