NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing child.

Jason Hogues, 11, was reported missing Wednesday.

Police say Jason left his home on 25th Avenue North late Monday afternoon after getting into trouble with his grandmother.

Jason was last seen wearing a red skull cap and a dark blue hoodie.

If you see Jason or have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call (615) 862-8600.