NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While no one hit Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, there was one player who struck their luck after purchasing a winning ticket in Nashville.

Tennessee Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Little Barn Market located in the 3000 block of Brick Church Pike.

The lucky winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.

However, since the player selected the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, and the Power Play number was drawn, the prize doubled to $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot has now reached an estimated $650 million after no tickets matched the winning Powerball numbers that were drawn Saturday night.

The next drawing is slated to be held on Monday, July 10.