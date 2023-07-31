NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There has been above-average rainfall in Middle Tennessee and record-breaking rainfall in Kentucky in July, but is this the new normal? Researchers at First Street Foundation have started creating a new model that will help predict flooding more accurately.

What they have discovered is that 1-in-100-years floods will start happening much more often. Nashville falls under the category that these extreme weather events could happen every 45 years instead. This is important for building standards, road infrastructure, and design standards.

First Street Foundation recently had a press release that showed new research that a “100-year flood” is now more likely to be as often as every eight years. This is in the most extreme cases but could affect about 1.3 million people. 51% of Americans live in places that could have “100-year floods” every 50 years.

So why is this happening? Climate change has been affecting weather patterns forever now, but it also affects the water cycle. Warmer air can hold more moisture and that means storms can dump more rain on us.

