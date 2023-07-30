NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in a home near Percy Priest Lake that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a 911 call came in at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 30 about the shooting, which took place in the 3400 block of Meadowlake Terrace.

Based on the investigation by Youth Services detectives, officials said 10-year-old Lathan Sweatt, his 14-year-old stepbrother, and his 12-year-old brother had gone upstairs to play a computer game. Meanwhile, their parents had reportedly left the house with two other children to run an errand.

At this time, police said they believe the 14-year-old was handling a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol — which had been stored at the top of a closet in the upstairs room — when the gun went off, hitting Lathan in the head. The 10-year-old died shortly after he arrived at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

No additional details have been shared about this incident.