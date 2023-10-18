NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search is continuing for 10 people who the Metro Nashville Police Department considers it’s “most wanted” fugitives, including multiple murder suspects.

The police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list is updated every Wednesday on the Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children.

Of the suspects on this week’s list, half are wanted on homicide or murder charges. At the top of the list is one of three brothers wanted in connection with a January double murder. While his two brothers have been arrested, the months-long search for Keondre Wells is ongoing.

Some other cases are also nearing the year mark or have stretched over a year. This week, authorities added a suspect in the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr. back to the list. Tyrone Walker has repeatedly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since July 12.

As it nears a year since the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list was launched, its proved to be a successful tactic in tracking down wanted suspects. With the apprehension of Archangalena Tassy two weeks ago, 73 of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” suspects have been taken into custody.

During a June 29 interview, Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said nearly 90% of tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest. Below is a list of the suspects who made the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Oct. 18.

1. Keondre Wells

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Keondre Wells, 22, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has repeatedly appeared on the list for the past four months.

Police said Keondre and his two brothers are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were shot at a baseball field. All three brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders. Keondre and his brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

Police said one of the three brothers, 20-year-old Deshawn Wells, was arrested on July 18 after investigators received a tip that he was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Then, 24-year-old Chadwick Wells was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on 15th Avenue North. Anyone with information on Keondre’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. Tyrone D. Walker

Tyrone D. Walker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyrone Walker, 29, is named in a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder for the August 2021 shooting death of Cecil Holmes Jr.

The 39-year-old was found dead in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on 11th Avenue South after being shot multiple times, according to authorities. The investigation into Holmes’s death reportedly led to the identification of Walker as the suspected gunman.

Walker has repeatedly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since July 12. Police said his last location is unknown.

3. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 20, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be De’Tynn, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

4. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police said.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, officials said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. He has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since being featured as the police department’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on June 28. Reed’s last location is unknown.

5. Glenwan L. Hobson

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted on outstanding warrants for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation, according to Metro police.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was recently added back to the list. Police said Hobson was last seen in North Nashville.

6. Amber Fiddler

Amber Fiddler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amber Fiddler, 35, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

She first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. Her last location is unknown.

7. John G. Lewis

John G. Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Lewis, 28, is wanted on eight outstanding warrants involving assault, burglary and drug offenses, according to Metro police.

The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment with a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He first appeared on the list on Sept. 27. Authorities said his last location is unknown.

8. Devon S. Smith

Devon S. Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Devon Smith, 38, is wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism, police reported. He first appeared on the list on Oct. 11. Smith’s last location is unknown.

9. Honold S. Bilbrey

Honold S. Bilbrey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Honold Bilbrey, 40, is wanted on several outstanding warrants related to alleged burglaries out of Nashville, according to authorities.

The charges against him include two counts of burglary nonresidential, two counts of burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of property and vandalism.

SEE ALSO: Police capture 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle from Franklin & driving it into Mt. Juliet

Bilbrey has a history of burglary offenses, with multiple previous charges out of neighboring jurisdictions. In September 2021, Bilbrey was arrested after he reportedly stole a car and drove it into Mt. Juliet, where a license plate reader detected the vehicle and alerted police.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from a Franklin Kroger after the owner left it running and unlocked. Bilbrey and his alleged accomplice were arrested after abandoning the vehicle and running into a wooded area.

At the time, Bilbrey was also wanted out of Ashland City and Knox County for a probation violation, five counts of felony burglary and two counts of criminal simulation. He was added to the list on Sept. 27. Police said his last location is unknown.

10. George K. Griffin

George K. Griffin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

George Griffin, 20, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a fireworks violation. Griffin was added to the list last week. Police said his last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.