NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for a handful of suspects considered to be Nashville’s “Most Wanted” is stretching on, with police still trying to track down several people who they said have been on the run for months.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list is updated every Wednesday on the Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. This week, police are focusing on finding 10 suspects who have appeared on the list many times before.

Many of the people on the list are charged with offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children. Of the suspects on this week’s list, almost half are wanted on homicide or murder charges.

At the top of the list is one of three brothers wanted in connection with a January double murder. While his two brothers have been arrested, Keondre Wells is still at large. Some other cases are also nearing the year mark or have stretched over a year.

De’Tynn Smith has regularly appeared on the list for his alleged involvement in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. Perry Reed has also been featured several times since June. He is accused in the April 16 murder of 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Since its inception on Oct. 19, 2022, the list has aided police in capturing several wanted fugitives. During a June 29 interview, Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said nearly 90% of tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest.

With the apprehension of Christopher Hulka, who was wanted for vehicular homicide, three weeks ago, at least 73 of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” suspects have been arrested. Below is a list of the suspects who made the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list the week of Oct 4.

1. Keondre Wells

Keondre Wells (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At number one, Keondre Wells, 21, is considered this week’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive, according to the MNPD. He has repeatedly appeared on the list for the past three months.

Police said Keondre and his two brothers are believed to be responsible for the deaths of two teens who were reportedly shot at a baseball field. All three brothers have been indicted on two counts of premeditated murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Officers were called to the baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16, where they reportedly found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said it appeared that Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard. Police found a second victim, 14-year-old Cordarion Hall, on the baseball field with shell casings near him a short time later.

Hall was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where officials said he died a few days later. Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged murders. Keondre and his brothers were last seen in North Nashville.

Police said one of the three brothers, 20-year-old Deshawn Wells, was arrested on July 18 after investigators received a tip that he was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Then, 24-year-old Chadwick Wells was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on 15th Avenue North. Anyone with information on Keondre’s whereabouts is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

2. De’Tynn Q. Smith

De’Tynn Q Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

De’Tynn Smith, 19, has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since March 8.

He is believed to be the third and final suspect in the April 2022 murder of 39-year-old Tywane Miller. The incident happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Maxwell and Gallatin Avenues.

Initial reports from police indicated that Miller was shot and killed by at least one person who got out of a white Ford Flex. Miller died at the scene and a passenger in his car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, an officer reportedly saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The officer pursued the vehicle as it sped off, but eventually ended the pursuit because of the potential danger to other drivers.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Three occupants, including one believed to be De’Tynn, then got out of the Flex and carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV, according to police. The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

On March 1, MNPD detectives arrested one of the suspects, Deshawn L. Smith, 31, on a first-degree murder and aggravated robbery indictment. Another suspect, Michael Clay, 31, was charged last September.

De’Tynn is wanted on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, according to the MNPD. His last location is unknown.

3. Perry D. Reed

Perry D. Reed (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Perry Reed, 23, is wanted on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, according to authorities. The charge stems from April 16, when police said Reed stopped by an apartment on Callywood Court and shot and killed 20-year-old Keylando Powers.

Authorities said the two men were having a casual conversation before Reed suddenly pulled out a pistol. Reed had reportedly lived at the apartment until a few months before the incident. The leaseholder had been letting Powers temporarily stay there in the meantime, police reported.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been in the alleged murder. Afterward, police said Reed fled the apartment and abandoned his Chevrolet Malibu at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit after he reportedly drove around some construction barrels and ran off the road.

He then walked to the Lane Motor Museum on Murfreesboro Pike, where staff reported seeing a man who appeared to be in distress and would not answer questions. An ambulance was called and Reed was taken to Centennial Medical Center to be evaluated.

Detectives said they learned Reed was at the hospital after a BOLO was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder investigation. He was later taken to police headquarters, but reportedly refused to be interviewed.

Now, police are searching for his whereabouts again after Reed was indicted by a grand jury. He has regularly appeared on the “Most Wanted” list since being featured as the police department’s “Top Most Wanted” fugitive on June 28. Reed’s last location is unknown.

4. Glenwan L. Hobson

Glenwan L. Hobson Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Glenwan Latroy Hobson Jr., 26, is wanted on outstanding warrants for criminal homicide, two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and a weapon violation, according to Metro police.

Hobson has been featured on the “Most Wanted” list several times since November last year. He was recently added back to the list. Police said Hobson was last seen in North Nashville.

5. Diego Camaja-Santiago

Diego Camaja-Santiago (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Diego Camaja-Santiago, 23, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated rape with bodily injury and two counts of statutory rape. He was first featured on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 16. His last location is unknown.

6. Karl A. Terry

Karl A. Terry (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Karl Terry, 30, is wanted for a grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, felon in possession of a weapon, domestic assault, attempt to influence a witness and vandalism.

Terry was previously arrested in Memphis after he was connected to a Jan. 5 shooting at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway in Nashville.

Police said Terry got into an argument with two women at a Demonbreun Street bar and the argument continued outside. He then followed the woman in his vehicle, rolled down his window and fired a single shot at them, authorities reported.

One of the women was hit in the upper back, but her injuries were non-life threatening. Terry also has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago. He first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. According to investigators, his last location is unknown.

7. Amber Fiddler

Amber Fiddler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Amber Fiddler, 35, is wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

She first appeared on the “Most Wanted” list on Aug. 23. Her last location is unknown.

8. Archangalena F. Tassy

Archangalena F. Tassy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Archangalena Tassy, 39, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants related to an alleged assault and burglary, according to Metro police.

The charges against her include two counts of assault with bodily injury, aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated burglary and kidnapping with risk of bodily injury.

She was added to the list on Sept. 20. Authorities said her last location is unknown.

9. John G. Lewis

John G. Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Lewis, 28, is wanted on eight outstanding warrants involving assault, burglary and drug offenses, according to Metro police.

The charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment with a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He first appeared on the list on Sept. 27. Authorities said his last location is unknown.

10. Honold S. Bilbrey

Honold S. Bilbrey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Honold Bilbrey, 40, is wanted on several outstanding warrants related to alleged burglaries out of Nashville, according to authorities.

The charges against him include two counts of burglary nonresidential, two counts of burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of property and vandalism.

Bilbrey has a history of burglary offenses, with multiple previous charges out of neighboring jurisdictions. In September 2021, Bilbrey was arrested after he reportedly stole a car and drove it into Mt. Juliet, where a license plate reader detected the vehicle and alerted police.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from a Franklin Kroger after the owner left it running and unlocked. Bilbrey and his alleged accomplice were arrested after abandoning the vehicle and running into a wooded area.

At the time, Bilbrey was also wanted out of Ashland City and Knox County for a probation violation, five counts of felony burglary and two counts of criminal simulation. He was added to the list on Sept. 27. Police said his last location is unknown.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects listed is asked to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.