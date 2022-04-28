NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was taken into custody early Thursday morning after police said they found him in a hotel room with drugs and nearly a dozen firearms.

According to Metro Nashville police, officers executed a search warrant at the Hillside Crossing a Ramada by Wyndham Hotel, located at 717 Spence Lane. Officers said convicted Smith County felon Jeremiah Sokolosky, 43, was found with a total of 10 firearms inside a hotel room.

Jeremiah Sokolosky (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Among the weapons detectives with the Violent Crimes Division said they found included two AR-15 firearms, two semiautomatic pistols, four rifles – one of which was broken down, a 45-caliber handgun, and a broken-down revolver.

Authorities also recovered 3.2 grams of a rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine, as well as two crack pipes in a trash can. Detectives also reportedly found 8.2 grams of a brown powdered substance consistent with heroin or fentanyl in a ring box on the nightstand next to the bed.

Sokolosky allegedly told officials he was aware he is a convicted felon and that he was hiding the firearms in the closet. He now faces 24 charges and is not eligible for release at this time.