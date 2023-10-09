NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A total of 10 people were arrested over the weekend for selling balloons filled with laughing gas in downtown Nashville.

Metro police said almost all of the individuals arrested were from out of state. They allegedly sold balloons containing nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas, which was being inhaled by the buyers.

Nitrous oxide is commonly used as a sedative during medical and dental procedures.

The individuals were arrested in areas near Bridgestone Arena, where the band Phish was performing in concert, according to investigators.

The following people have been charged with felony sale or delivery of inhaling fumes:

Marquael Clingner, 23, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Matthew Landan, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky

Mervin Brown, 56, of Columbia, South Carolina

Raasheem Queen, 22, of Queens, New York

Rhonda Cain, 35, of Columbia, South Carolina

Marcellous Gibson, 57, of Locust Grove, Georgia

Ronald Knott, 21, of Runnemede, New Jersey

William K. Wright, 25, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Roy Hastings, 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Justin Wiseman, 35, of Ashland City, Tennessee

Police said five more people were charged with misdemeanors for possessing or consuming nitrous oxide balloons.

In addition to the arrests, authorities seized about 20 cylindrical canisters; three vehicles were also seized as evidence, according to investigators.