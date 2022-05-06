NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting south of the Tennessee State University campus.
It happened in the area of Elizabeth Jordan Street and Indiana Avenue.
Metro police say the victim was shot four times and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released about the victim or any possible suspects in the case.
This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.