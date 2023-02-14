NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting just north of Nashville International Airport.

The scene began unfolding at a gas station on Donelson Pike, just off I-40.

Police say a victim was shot after some sort of disagreement with the suspect.

After the victim was hit and attempted to leave the scene, the suspect chased the victim’s car onto I-40. The victim was eventually run off the road, crashing in the westbound lanes.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

There is no information yet about the suspect at this time.

No further details were immediately available.