NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Someone was shot at a motel in the Percy Priest Lake neighborhood Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. at the Econo Lodge on Percy Priest Drive off Bell Road.
Metro police reported the victim has serious but non-critical injuries. A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.