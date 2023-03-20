NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Someone was shot at a motel in the Percy Priest Lake neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. at the Econo Lodge on Percy Priest Drive off Bell Road.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim has serious but non-critical injuries. A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.