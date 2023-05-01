NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was critically injured following a crash in South Nashville Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 10:48 a.m. in the 300 block of Murfreesboro Pike near the entrance of Trevecca Nazarene University.
According to Metro police, one person taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Officials have closed one lane of travel near Lester Lane until the crash scene is cleared.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.