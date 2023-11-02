NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was seriously injured after being stabbed Thursday afternoon in North Nashville.

Metro police said the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Heiman Street.

Police on scene told News 2 a man and a male teen were involved, but investigators are currently unsure who started the incident.

Detective did say, however, that a teen is in custody and that the victim was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and are working to establish more details.

No other information was released.