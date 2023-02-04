NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.

According to Metro police, the shooting occurred around 10:47 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hampton Street.

Officials have confirmed that at least one person was shot and rushed to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The victim’s current status remains unknown. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.