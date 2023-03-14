NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just days after three teenage boys escaped from a West Tennessee youth detention center, one of the escapees was taken back into custody in Middle Tennessee.

The teens are said to have escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County late Saturday night.

One of the three, whose identity has not been released due to the age of the subject, was apprehended in Nashville on Tuesday. The other two teens are still on the run.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) told Nexstar affiliate WREG the teens were being held in Wilder because of aggravated assaults and robberies. They also said the teens have violent and aggressive tendencies.

At the time of the escape, Fayette County residents near the facility were told to lock their doors and to stay aware of their surroundings.

According to the FCSO, the teens were initially seen running through a neighbor’s backyard late Saturday night. A Jeep was then reported stolen in the area just after midnight.

That stolen vehicle was then spotted on a license plate recognition camera in Shelby County, alerting authorities that the teens were believed to have made it out of the Fayette County area.

Following Tuesday’s capture of one of the teens in Nashville, there are still no updates on the outstanding subjects.

In a statement to News 2, the Department of Children’s Services said officials are working closely with law enforcement officers at this time.