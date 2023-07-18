NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested one of three brothers wanted for a deadly shooting in January that left two people dead.

Police said they received information that 20-year-old Deshawn Wells was in the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North and went to the area to investigate. Wells reportedly took off running when he saw the police car, but was quickly taken into custody next to a house on 15th Avenue North near Cass Street.

Wells and his two brothers, Chadwick, 24, and Keondre, 21, are accused of murdering Michael Adams, 19, and Cordarion Hall, 14, in a baseball field next to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

Deshawn Wells (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Chadwick Wells (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Keondre Wells (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are still searching for Chadwick and Keondre and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.