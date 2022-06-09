NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a male victim was shot late Wednesday night in the Brick Church Bellshire area following a reported dispute with a neighbor.

According to police, it happened in the 500 block of Pascal Court at 10:03 p.m. Metro Police on the scene told News 2 one male was shot in the shoulder outside, but the victim’s age is unclear.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor, however, they are still unsure of a motive.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. No other information was immediately provided.