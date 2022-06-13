NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Madison late Sunday night.

It happened on State Route 45 and Delaware Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers who responded to the scene told News 2, one male victim was killed while he was attempting to cross the road.

No other information was immediately provided. The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation.