NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that left one dead and another injured in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

According to Metro police, a crew performing repairs on the interstate was parked on the shoulder putting out warning signs as a worker was in front of the truck doing guardrail repairs.

Officials say the crew was parked on the right shoulder when a vehicle hit the rear of the work truck at a high rate of speed.

Metro police told a News 2 crew on scene that the impact was hard and pushed the work vehicle into the worker who was doing guardrail repairs.

The worker is reportedly suffering from broken bones, but his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle died in the crash after their car rolled over and caught fire.

A portion of the northbound lanes on Interstate 65 remains closed. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

No other information was immediately released.