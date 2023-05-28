NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that occurred on Interstate 65 early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Harding Place.

According to crews at the scene, a driver traveling the wrong way hit another vehicle. According to Metro police, both drivers were killed in the crash.

Additional details regarding the crash have not been released. An investigation remains underway.

No other information was immediately provided.