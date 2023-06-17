NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed, and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in South Nashville.

According to Metro police, the crash happened at 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike.

Officials reported that one vehicle was involved in the crash and one person has been pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been made public at this time. Details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Authorities also reported that another person sustained injuries in the crash. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

No other information was immediately released.