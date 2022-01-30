NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning.

According to Metro police, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers said only one vehicle was involved in the deadly crash. The cause of the crash and the identity of the victim have not been revealed.

No other information was released.