NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say one person has died following a crash that occurred in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to Metro police, the crash occurred at 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive.

Officials say one vehicle was involved and one person died as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash and the victim’s identify have not been determined at this time.

No further information was immediately released.