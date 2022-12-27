NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say one person has died following a crash that occurred in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
According to Metro police, the crash occurred at 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive.
Officials say one vehicle was involved and one person died as a result of the crash.
The cause of the crash and the victim’s identify have not been determined at this time.
No further information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.