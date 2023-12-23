DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following an early morning single-vehicle crash in Donelson.

According to Metro police, the crash happened at approximately 5:47 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lebanon Pike on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Authorities reported the crash involved one vehicle and resulted in the death of at least one person.

Additional details about the deadly crash were not immediately released.