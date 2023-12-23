DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following an early morning single-vehicle crash in Donelson.
According to Metro police, the crash happened at approximately 5:47 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lebanon Pike on Saturday, Dec. 23.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Authorities reported the crash involved one vehicle and resulted in the death of at least one person.
Additional details about the deadly crash were not immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.