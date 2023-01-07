NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.

Officials say the crash happened at 2:25 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-24 between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 45-year-old male driver of a Ford F350 went off the left side of the roadway, ran into the center median, struck a pole and an overhead sign before coming to a rest.

Officials say the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Efforts to notify the man’s family remain underway. Officers said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.