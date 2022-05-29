NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Nashville early Sunday morning.
Metro police said the crash happened at the intersection of Hillhurst and Ewing Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.