NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
Metro police said the crash happened at the intersection of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike at around 1:30 a.m.
According to police, the crash involved one vehicle and one person died as a result of the crash.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.