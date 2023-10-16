NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Bellevue late Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 100 and South Harpeth Road.

According to Metro police, the crash involved one vehicle. Authorities reported one person was killed in the crash. The victim’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately released.