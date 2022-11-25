NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue in Nashville.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police say one person was shot and later pronounced dead.

No further details have been provided about what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

This is an active investigation.