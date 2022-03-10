NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was shot and killed in downtown Nashville Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Deaderick Street.
Metro police told News 2 the Tennessee Department of Human Services Plaza is closed for the homicide investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
Overdose deaths have nearly doubled in Tennessee in recent years. News 2 digs deeper into the impact on families and community in a series of special reports – Deadly Deal.