NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and no one is in custody following a shooting near Nashville International Airport Wednesday night.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Thompson Place, off Murfreesboro Pike, around 10 p.m.

Police say one man is dead as a result of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an active investigation.