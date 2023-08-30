NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on Bell Road in Antioch.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. at the Valvoline Instant Oil Change located in the 1100 block of Bell Road.

According to investigators, two males were shot; one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said “persons of interest” were being interviewed at police headquarters.

No other information was released.