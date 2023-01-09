NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Briley Parkway at the Brick Church Pike exit.

Officials say the ramp for exit 17, leading to Brick Church Pike, remains closed and it is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.