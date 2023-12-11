NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in South Nashville.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Dec. 11.

According to Metro police, a man — who has not been identified — was killed in the shooting.

Officials say no arrests have been made and there is no information available regarding a potential suspect at this time.

Additional details were not immediately released. The investigation remains underway.