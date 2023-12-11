NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in South Nashville.
The shooting happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Dec. 11.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, a man — who has not been identified — was killed in the shooting.
Officials say no arrests have been made and there is no information available regarding a potential suspect at this time.
Additional details were not immediately released. The investigation remains underway.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.