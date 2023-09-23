NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following an overnight crash in North Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wheless Street and 14th Avenue North on Saturday, Sept. 23.
According to Metro police, the crash involved two vehicles and one person was killed. The victim’s identity has not been released.
It remains unclear what led to the deadly crash. No additional details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.