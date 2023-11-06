NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a North Nashville shooting Monday evening.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of Brick Church Pike.

A man was shot and taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died. No suspects are in custody, according to investigators.

No other information was released.