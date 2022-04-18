NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed after a single vehicle crash in North Nashville Monday night.
Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Dr. DB Todd Jr Boulevard and Wheless Street at around 9:49 p.m.
One person was killed and another was injured.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.