NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A deadly crash in the Goodlettsville area has temporarily shut down part of Springfield Highway.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in the 1500 block of Springfield Highway.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash, which left one person dead.

At 5:11 p.m., police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Springfield Highway is closed in both directions in the 1500 block while officers investigate the collision.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the crash or the identity of the person who was killed.