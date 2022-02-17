NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash in East Nashville Thursday night.
It happened at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Trinity Lane around 7:30 p.m.
Police say one vehicle was involved and one person died as a result of the crash.
No further information was made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.