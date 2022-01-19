NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash on Whites Creek Pike in Nashville.
Metro police say the crash happened at around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road. One person was killed and both lanes of Whites Creek Pike are closed.
There is no word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.