NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash on Whites Creek Pike in Nashville.

Metro police say the crash happened at around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road. One person was killed and both lanes of Whites Creek Pike are closed.

There is no word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

No other information was released.