NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
Metro police say the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Main Street.
Officers say one vehicle was involved and one person died as a result of the crash.
The cause of the crash and the victim’s identity were not immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.