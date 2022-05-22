NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in East Nashville late Saturday night.

The crash happened at 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the East Trinity Lane exit.

Metro police reported that one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash, and another person was injured. The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 were closed as officers worked at the scene, but it has since reopened.

The victim’s identity has not been released and the investigation remains ongoing.