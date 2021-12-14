NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Nashville Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 82 at the split with I-40.
Metro police reported a vehicle crossed the median of I-65 and hit another vehicle at the split.
Multiple lanes are closed in both the north and southbound lanes while crash investigators process the scene. I-65 North is expected to remain closed past I-440 until 3:15 p.m.
Traffic from I-65 North will be diverted onto I-440. No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.