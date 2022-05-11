DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have confirmed that one person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 by McCrory Lane near the Cheatham County line. 

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Officers on scene are still investigating what led to the crash. The victim has yet to be identified.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.