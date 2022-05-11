DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have confirmed that one person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 by McCrory Lane near the Cheatham County line.

Officers on scene are still investigating what led to the crash. The victim has yet to be identified.

No other information was immediately released.