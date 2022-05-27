NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Bellevue early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 1:30 a.m. near the Charlotte Pike exit.

According to Metro police, one person was killed when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer truck parked on the side of the roadway.

The roadway is partially closed in the immediate area and motorists should seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately released.