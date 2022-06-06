NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Antioch late Sunday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 9:30 p.m. near the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit.

Metro police reported the crash happened when a car side-swiped a tow truck. One person inside the car died and no other injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed while crash investigators processed the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.