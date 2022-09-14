NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike in the Bellshire area Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro police reported one person died from their injuries sustained in the crash.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic. It it not known when the roadway will fully reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.