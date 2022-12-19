NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash on Briley Parkway near the Bordeaux area early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. near mile marker 23.8 in the northbound lanes of Briley Parkway.

According to Metro police, one person has died from injuries sustained in the crash. Officials say two vehicles were involved in the fatal crash.

The northbound lanes of Briley Parkway remain closed as officers continue to investigate the crash scene.

No other information was immediately released.