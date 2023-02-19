NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say at least one person has died following a crash that occurred early Sunday morning in South Nashville.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Alice Avenue.

According to Metro police, the crash involved two vehicles and one person was pronounced dead. Another person was injured in the crash, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash, and the victim’s identity, have not been revealed at this time.

No other information was immediately available.